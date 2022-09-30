XCAD Network Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One XCAD Network coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00008296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $325.38 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XCAD Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XCAD Network Coin Profile

XCAD Network launched on May 14th, 2021. XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,862,078 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. XCAD Network’s official website is xcademytoken.com.

XCAD Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xcademy plans to revolutionize creator monetization by creating a tokenized economy and marketplace.”

