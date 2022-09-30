Xiasi Inu (XIASI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Xiasi Inu has a total market capitalization of $478,651.00 and approximately $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xiasi Inu has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Xiasi Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xiasi Inu alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004629 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.95 or 0.01630010 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035333 BTC.

Xiasi Inu Coin Profile

Xiasi Inu is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xiasi Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiasi Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiasi Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiasi Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiasi Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.