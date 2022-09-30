XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XOMA Trading Up 0.3 %

XOMA stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About XOMA

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780,495 shares in the company, valued at $29,378,167.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,648.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

