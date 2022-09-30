XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
XOMA Trading Up 0.3 %
XOMA stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $26.81.
XOMA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
