XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $37.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.23. XPeng has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

