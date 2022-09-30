XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $44.99 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

