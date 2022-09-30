XSGD Price Reaches $0.69 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 coins and its circulating supply is 76,197,183 coins. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

