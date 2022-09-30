YAM V3 (YAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,616.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,661.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082558 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

