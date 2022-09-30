Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 101.3% in September

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the August 31st total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 527.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

