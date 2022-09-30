Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in September

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

YGRAF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

