Ycash Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Ycash has a total market cap of $906,877.64 and $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00284919 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00071274 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,931,844 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

