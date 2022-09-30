YFBitcoin (YFBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $73,236.45

YFBitcoin (YFBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. YFBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $73,236.45 and approximately $7,435.00 worth of YFBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFBitcoin has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YFBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00043275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
YFBitcoin Profile
YFBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @yfswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YFBitcoin
Receive News & Updates for YFBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.