YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 228,377 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,932.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,377 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

