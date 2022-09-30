Yield Guild Games Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $348.70 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ launch date was July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Yield Guild Games is yieldguild.io. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

