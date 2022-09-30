Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

YOKEY stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

