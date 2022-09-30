YooShi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and $1.02 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004507 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00044093 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.01623079 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034002 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi (CRYPTO:YOOSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s total supply is 374,941,381,336,678 coins. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
