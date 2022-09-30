Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Price Performance
Shares of YBGJ opened at $0.13 on Friday. Yubo International Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yubo International Biotech (YBGJ)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.