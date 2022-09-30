Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.