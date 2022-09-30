Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $30.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $31.41. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $123.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $42.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $121.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $30.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $26.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $33.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $46.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $137.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $148.79 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,159.02 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,634.34 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,105.12.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

