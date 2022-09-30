ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $273,064.69 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00290370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00106046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

