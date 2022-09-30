ZEON Market Cap Reaches $212.14 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $212.14 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,661.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082558 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.