Ziktalk 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,785.00 (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. Ziktalk has a market cap of $30.00 million and $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ziktalk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ziktalk was first traded on February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ziktalk’s official website is www.ziktalk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

