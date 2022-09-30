Zillow Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

