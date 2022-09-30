ZINC Price Down 8.7% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,344.69 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

