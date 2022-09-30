Zoe Cash (ZOE) One Day Volume Hits $35,738.00

Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoe Cash has a total market capitalization of $6,000.00 and $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zoe Cash has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoe Cash Coin Profile

Zoe Cash (ZOE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2021. Zoe Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Zoe Cash is zoe.cash. Zoe Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zoe Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoe Cash is a decentralized multipurpose system that integrates finance, online training, certifications, jobs, encrypted social interaction and monetization, stored and validated on its own blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

