Zoracles Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $252,474.04 and $16,476.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for about $53.17 or 0.00275776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ genesis date was November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,748 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.

Buying and Selling Zoracles

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

