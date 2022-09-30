Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Update

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the August 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,397.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $422.96.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

