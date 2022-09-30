Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ZYME opened at $5.81 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

