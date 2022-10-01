2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $106,142.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $106,142.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2crazyNFT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About 2crazyNFT

2crazyNFT’s launch date was June 24th, 2021. 2crazyNFT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 2crazyNFT is www.2crazynft.com.

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

According to CryptoCompare, “2crazyNFT brings the opportunity to play with or against the users' favourite players in gaming and eSports with its 2Crazy NFT platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2crazyNFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2crazyNFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2crazyNFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.