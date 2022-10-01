Achain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,705.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

