Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $176,882.85 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Actinium has a market cap of $176,882.85 and $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,579,950 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

