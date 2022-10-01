Acumen Capital Lowers Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$15.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

