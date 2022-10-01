Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 63.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Stock Performance

ADTX opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $136.00.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($12.00). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -12 EPS for the current year.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

