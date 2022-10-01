Aeon Reaches One Day Volume of $897.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Aeon has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.09 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00273888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00142538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00730194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00605595 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 18,019,773 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

