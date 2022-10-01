Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at €88.89 ($90.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.39. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

