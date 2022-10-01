AirCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.41 Million (AIR)

AirCoin (AIR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One AirCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AirCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

About AirCoin

AirCoin (CRYPTO:AIR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2021. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.