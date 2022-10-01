Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Akropolis Delphi has a market capitalization of $112,230.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis Delphi has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Akropolis Delphi coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Profile

Akropolis Delphi’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official message board is medium.com/akropolis. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis Delphi’s official website is delphi.akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis Delphi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis Delphi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis Delphi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

