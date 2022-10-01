Alchemist (MIST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00010709 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.17 or 1.00017604 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082857 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

