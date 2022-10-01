Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$938.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.17. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$8.53 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

