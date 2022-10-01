Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$8.53 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$938.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.17.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.46%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

