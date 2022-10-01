Alkimi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.97 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Alkimi has a market cap of $11.97 million and $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Alkimi Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alkimi Coin Trading
