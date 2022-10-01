All.me (ME) Price Hits $0.0002

All.me (ME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. All.me has a total market cap of $193.00 and $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All.me has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One All.me coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About All.me

All.me launched on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo. All.me’s official website is all.me/?form=sign_up.

Buying and Selling All.me

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All.me should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All.me using one of the exchanges listed above.

