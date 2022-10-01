Aloha (ALOHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $204,581.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the US dollar. Aloha has a market cap of $204,581.00 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aloha alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.