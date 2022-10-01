Ambrosus (AMB) Price Down 39.2% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $30.79 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,490,545,986 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.