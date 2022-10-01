Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 933 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

