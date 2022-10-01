Anime Token (ANI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53,834.35

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Anime Token has a market cap of $53,834.35 and $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001754 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Anime Token
Anime Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
