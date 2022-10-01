Anime Token (ANI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53,834.35

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Anime Token has a market cap of $53,834.35 and $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anime Token alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001754 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anime Token

Anime Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.