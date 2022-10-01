April (APRIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,231.00

April (APRIL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One April coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. April has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, April has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get April alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

April Profile

April’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. April’s official website is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling April

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire April should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy April using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for April and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.