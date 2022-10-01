Aragon (ANT) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Aragon coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00008691 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $72.43 million and $13.28 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,165,291 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

