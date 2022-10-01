ARCS (ARX) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

ARCS (ARX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ARCS has a market cap of $77.00 and $222,654.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARCS has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARCS

ARCS launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

