Artex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211,000.00 (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Artex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artex has a total market capitalization of $211,000.00 and approximately $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artex alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.01633097 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035024 BTC.

Artex Profile

Artex (CRYPTO:ARTEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Artex is artex.app. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Artex

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.